LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/24/2019

Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight storm chance in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Warm with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.