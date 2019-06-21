LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/21/2019

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially west of the Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, West wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.