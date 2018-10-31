LOCAL 3 HALLOWEEN WEATHER FORECAST 10/31/2018

Wednesday (Halloween), partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, 20s for some inland areas. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, 20s for some inland areas. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible for some inland areas. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with rain. Snow or a rain/snow mix is possible in the morning for some inland areas. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.