LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/27/2019

Tonight, cloudy with rain and possible fog. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a chance of rain the morning; then, clearing skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially near Lake Superior. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Light wind.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Light wind.

Friday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.