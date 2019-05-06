LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/6/2019

Tonight, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be 30s, 20s for some inland areas. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, increasing clouds with rain or snow late. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Wet snow is possible, especially west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, cloudy with rain. A rain/snow mix or wet snow is possible in the morning. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.