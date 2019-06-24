LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/24/2019

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 40s are possible in some areas. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Otherwise, some sunshine. Areas of fog possible in the morning. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some clearing is possible towards dawn. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday through Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.