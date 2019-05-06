LOCAL 3 MONDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 5/6/2019

Today, a few morning rain showers. Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be the 40s to around 50, 50s near the Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. Light and variable wind becoming southeast.

Wednesday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Snow is possible, especially in the higher terrain west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix. Snow is possible in the morning, especially in the higher terrain west of Marquette. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night and Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible at night and the early morning. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.