LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/29/2018

Today, cloud cover and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Clearing from west to east in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday (Halloween), partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, 30s near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. A chance of a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, 30s near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. A chance of a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Light north wind.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.