LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/10/2019

*Small Craft Conditions on the Great Lakes through Monday afternoon*

Today, a chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, clearing from west to east across the U.P. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.