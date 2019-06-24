LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/24/2019

Monday, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible, especially near the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some areas may drop into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Breezy, especially near Lake Superior. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts near Lake Superior.

Tuesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some areas may drop into the 50s. Light south wind.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Saturday and Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures at night will be in the 50s and 60s.