LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2019

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds near Lake Superior. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, at or below zero for locations that see some clearing. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Wind chills will range from 0 to -15.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds near Lake Superior. Near steady temperatures in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Wind chills in the morning will range from 0 to -15.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North wind 5 to 15 MPH. Wind chills will range from 0 to -15.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 0 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes to -15 well inland. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, becoming mostly clear. Bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will be -10 to -20, -20 to -30 in some inland locations west of Marquette and some inland east locations, 0 to -10 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind.

Monday, partly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South to southwest winds 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.