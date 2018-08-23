LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/23/2018

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with on and off rain. A thunderstorm is possible. Gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A thunderstorm is possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a chance of rain in the morning. Some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.