LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 6/13/2019

Thursday, a morning rain chance in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.