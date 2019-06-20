LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/20/2019

Thursday, areas of fog possible in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Light south to southeast wind.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south to southeast wind.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.