LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/21/2019

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain late. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday (Memorial Day), partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.