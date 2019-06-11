LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/11/2019

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with on and off rain. Near steady temperatures in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain west of Marquette. Clearing west of Marquette with frost possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a chance of rain in the eastern U.P. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, the mildest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts, especially along Lake Superior east of Marquette.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Superior on Sunday afternoon. Winds becoming north 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.