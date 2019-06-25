LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/25/2019

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have hail and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light west to southwest wind.

Thursday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light south wind.

Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light south wind.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorms. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light south to southwest wind.

Monday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.