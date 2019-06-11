LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/11/2019

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light south wind.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 30s in a few inland spots. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Thursday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light south wind.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light south to southeast wind.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 5-15 MPH.