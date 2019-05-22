LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/22/2019

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Areas of fog possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Warm with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday (Memorial Day), a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.