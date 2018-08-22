LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/22/2018

Tonight, clear skies. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, 60s near Lake Superior. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, sunny. Gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially near Lake Michigan. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with some rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain of the morning. Some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.