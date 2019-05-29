LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/29/2019

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Light wind.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Light south wind.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.