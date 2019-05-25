LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 5/25/2019 & 5/26/2019

Please avoid outdoor burning on Saturday afternoon due to gusty winds. Also, please avoid swimming in the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior) due to cold water temperatures that may cause hypothermia.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be the warmest they've been all spring with some inland locations reaching 80. Officially, the Marquette National Weather Service in Negaunee Township has not seen 70 in 250 days and this is the latest into the spring the office has not been 70 or warmer. Temperatures will be colder on Sunday; especially, closer to Lake Superior.

Have a good weekend!

Tom Kippen