LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 5/4/2019 & 5/5/2019

Weekend, warm temperatures on Saturday with high temperatures around 60 or into the 60s, a few inland central and west locations could jump into the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. Rain chances for Saturday night and Sunday, along with cooler temperatuers for Sunday afternoon. Look for high temperatures on Sunday to be in the 50s and 60s.

Monday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Early morning temperatures will be in the 30s. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.