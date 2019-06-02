LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 6/1/2019 & 6/2/2019

It’s the first weekend in June, temperatures though won’t feel like it as we will be looking at cool temperatures for this weekend. Spotty rain showers can’t be ruled out, but most of the weekend though should remain dry. Expect gusty north to northwesterly winds on Sunday, that could mean some Lake Superior shoreline areas may not get out of the 40s.

Temperatures do start to moderate some for the early to the middle part of this upcoming week. Rain chances and thunderstorm chances may return Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Have a good weekend!

Tom Kippen