LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 6/22/2019 & 6/23/2019

Weekend, sunshine for Saturday with warm afternoon temperatures. Clouds will start to move in on Saturday night and there could be some rain showers west of Marquette. Rain and even possible thunderstorms on Sunday and Sunday night. High temperatures will be in 70s on Saturday with locally cooler temperatures near the Great Lakes. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s both Saturday night and Sunday night.

Looking ahead, we will have rain showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday and possibly Monday night. Some rain showers may linger into Tuesday. Otherwise, for the middle to end of this upcoming week, we will have sunshine return with warming temperatures.

Have a good weekend!

Tom Kippen