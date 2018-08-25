LOCAL 3 WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 8/25/2018 & 8/26/2018

Weekend, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southerly wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.