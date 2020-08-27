History making hurricane: Laura joins an infamous list of storms with one dubious distinction

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) --With Marko and Laura moving in closer to the Louisiana coastline New Orleans took to the streets to fill up with the essentials in preparation.

Joseph Zuppardo is the owner of grocery store, Zuppardos and says, "If Katrina taught us anything, it's was to prepare for the unexpected. I think people are starting to learn from that. People are coming here a little earlier than they usually shop. They are getting the water, the batteries and canned goods and of course the beer and wine because of course what's a hurricane without a Hurricane party."