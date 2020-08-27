‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas

(WIAT) — As Hurricane Laura approaches landfall along states in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has called the storm “unsurvivable.”
The hurricane has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight. It is expected to hit parts of Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CBS 42 has exclusive access to cameras along the storm’s path, thanks to hurricane hunter Mark Sudduth via HurricaneTrack.com.
These views from across the Gulf Coast are part of Nexstar’s Hurricane Laura coverage and the storms coming out of the Tropics this hurricane season.
LATEST POSTS
- Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura
- DOJ announces federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake
- PUPDATE: 10 new dogs born after Delta County puppy mill raid
- Michigan AG wins preliminary injunction to suspend CARES Act Rule
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake