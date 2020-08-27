Inside the storm: The latest from WKRG’s Dana Winter in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 reporter Dana Winter and photojournalist Matt Goins are hunkered down inside the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles Louisiana as Hurricane Laura slams the area. Matt witnessed part of the roof of the hotel being ripped off early Thursday morning. That video can be seen here:
Laura made landfall about 1AM Thursday near Cameron Louisiana with winds of over 150 miles per hour.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- DOJ announces federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake
- PUPDATE: 10 new dogs born after Delta County puppy mill raid
- Michigan AG wins preliminary injunction to suspend CARES Act Rule
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
- US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls