LBJ and the Director of the National Hurricane Center talk TS’s Laura and Marco

Hurricane Laura

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – As Tropical Storms Laura and Marco near Louisiana, WGNO’s LBJ spoke with Ken Graham, Director of the National Hurricane Center.

Graham began his career at the Weather Station in Slidell, so he knows a thing or two about the Louisiana hurricane season.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story