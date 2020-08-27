VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community

DELCAMBRE, La. (WKRG) — The shrimping community of Delcambre, Louisiana is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. Shrimp Boats that are docked in the Delcambre Canal are hanging on dearly. Reporter Britt Lofaso was on the scene in the middle of Laura’s wrath.
Laura made landfall about 1 AM near Cameron, Louisiana with winds of more than 150 mph.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura
- DOJ announces federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake
- PUPDATE: 10 new dogs born after Delta County puppy mill raid
- Michigan AG wins preliminary injunction to suspend CARES Act Rule
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake