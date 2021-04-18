LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/18/2021

Overnight, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Increasing winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s elsewhere. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will range from around 30 near Lake Superior to around 40 along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 20s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to the 40s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to the 20s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes to the 50s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperature will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.