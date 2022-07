STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 252 PM EDT MON JUL 4 2022 /152 PM CDT MON JUL 4 2022/ TONIGHT...CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DIMINISHING OVERNIGHT. PATCHY FOG. LOWS 52 TO 66...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY...DECREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS 61 TO 77...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND COOLEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 50S. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 65 TO 78...COOLEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 72 TO 80. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS 66 TO 78...COOLEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE 70S.