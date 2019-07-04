LOCAL 3 4TH OF JULY WEATHER FORECAST 7/4/2019

Thursday (Independence Day), areas of fog possible in the morning, especially near Lake Michigan. Otherwise, sunshine with very warm temperatures and some humidity. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially near Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH