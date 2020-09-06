LOCAL 3 906 DAY WEATHER FORECAST 9/6/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Turning much cooler during the overnight. Windy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday (Labor Day), a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy in the morning. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some 50s high temperatures. West to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts in the morning.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette in the early morning. High temperatures will be in the 50s, around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 60 or the 60s for the Eastern U.P. North to northeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette in the early morning. High temperatures will be in the 50s, around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 60 or the 60s for the Eastern U.P. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Frost or freeze conditions possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.