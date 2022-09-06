Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight, mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH a with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.