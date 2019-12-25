LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER FORECAST 12/25/2019

Wednesday (Christmas Day), cloudy with a chance of light rain or light freezing rain. Areas of fog or freezing fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night (Christmas Night), cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Weekend, a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.