Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night and Monday, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.