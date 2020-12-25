LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/25/2020

Christmas Night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with a chance of snow (especially late day). High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. Winds becoming north to northeast 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing outside of the lake effect snow showers. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.