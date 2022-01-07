This afternoon, a few lake effect snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 10 above in the far Western U.P. to around 20 near Lake Michigan. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds with some snow. Increasing wind. Temperatures in the evening away from the Great Lakes will fall to around 0 or the single digits, then rise around 10 above or the teens during the overnight hours. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, cloudy with some snow (especially in the Eastern U.P.). Windy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest winds turning west 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Turning colder. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Temperatures will be falling into the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. Very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills possible. High temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance snow. Slightly milder temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20.