LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation may mix in with the lake effect rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation may mix in with the lake effect rain in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation may mix in with the lake effect rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.