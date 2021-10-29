LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 10/29/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 40s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 40s near the Great Lakes. Light wind becoming west to northwest late.



Sunday, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow or a slight chance of a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.