LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 11/5/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny with wind. High temperatures will be around 50. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.