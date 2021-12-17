Today, some snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Less wind by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts in the morning.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some areas could fall into the teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts posisble.

Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, temperatures will be cold. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be in the teens.