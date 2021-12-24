This afternoon, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Christmas Eve, mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow, or wintry mix (mainly in the evening). Low temperatures will range from around 20 in the far western U.P. to around 30 or the 30s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Christmas Day, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 20s in the Western U.P. to around 30 or the 30s in the Eastern U.P. Winds becoming northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Christmas Night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from the teens in the Western U.P. to around 20 or the 20s elsewhere. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (warmest South Central U.P.) Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.