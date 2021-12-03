LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with possible snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers in the evening. Snow during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, snow, and gusty winds. A wintry mix or rain is possible closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline. Snow could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, snow, and some gusty winds. Snow could be heavy at times. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts becoming north to northwest.



Monday, snow showers and wind. Steady to slowly falling temperatures in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold temperatures. Very low wind chills possible. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few possible snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.