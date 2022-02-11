This afternoon, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Windy (especially along Lake Superior). High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will become much colder from west to east in the late morning and afternoon. Winds becoming north to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust 40 MPH+ along Lake Superior.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be below zero. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.



Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Very low wind chills are possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some areas could fall below zero. Variable wind becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Early to the middle of next week, slowly moderating temperatures with mainly dry conditions.