This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, temperatures will turn colder from west to east throughout the day. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gust turning west to northwest.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures will be in the Keweenaw Peninsula). West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming variable.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.