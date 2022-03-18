Today, becoming mostly cloudy. Snow is possible late in the day near Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with snow, sleet, or perhaps freezing rain. The best chance for wintry precipitation will be in the Eastern U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of snow or wintry precipitation in the morning in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. The mildest temperatures will be in the South Central U.P. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light and variable wind.



Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday through Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.