STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 454 AM EST FRI MAR 4 2022 /354 AM CST FRI MAR 4 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT ON SATURDAY... .TODAY...INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS 22 TO 34. .TONIGHT...A WINTRY MIX LIKELY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 18 TO 26. .SATURDAY...A WINTRY MIX TO START TRANSITIONING TO RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN LATER IN THE DAY. HIGHS 29 TO 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...RAIN TRANSITIONING TO A WINTRY MIX. LOWS 24 TO 38...WARMEST SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST. .SUNDAY...BLUSTERY. A WINTRY MIX EARLY IN THE DAY. HIGHS 26 TO 38. .MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. HIGHS IN THE 20S AND 30S. .TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.